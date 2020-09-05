Morgan Stanley Acquires 260,931 Shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,331,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIZD. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 994.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 165,903 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 157,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,891 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 57,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87.

