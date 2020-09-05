HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $237.43

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $237.43 and traded as high as $279.50. HgCapital Trust shares last traded at $274.50, with a volume of 298,797 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 6.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 255.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 237.43.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile (LON:HGT)

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

