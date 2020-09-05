Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $864.94

Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $864.94 and traded as low as $610.00. Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at $622.00, with a volume of 521 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 648.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 864.94.

In related news, insider David McCreadie purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 630 ($8.23) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($41,160.33).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

