Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.30

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Petrel Resources PLC (LON:PET) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.30 and traded as low as $5.00. Petrel Resources shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 600,556 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.30.

Petrel Resources Company Profile (LON:PET)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 15% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14 in the Porcupine Basin, Ireland; and owns a 10% interest in licensing option (LO) 16/14 and 100% interests in LO 16/24 and LO 16/25 in Ireland.

