Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $208.33

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $208.33 and traded as high as $238.40. Londonmetric Property shares last traded at $233.60, with a volume of 1,433,134 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Londonmetric Property to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Londonmetric Property from GBX 237 ($3.10) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price (up previously from GBX 180 ($2.35)) on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 221.67 ($2.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 208.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Londonmetric Property’s payout ratio is -1,142.86%.

About Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Londonmetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Londonmetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Londonmetric Property Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $208.33
Londonmetric Property Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $208.33
StoneCo Sees Unusually High Options Volume
StoneCo Sees Unusually High Options Volume
First Capital Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.20
First Capital Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.20
TELUS Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.37
TELUS Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.37
TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.35
TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.35
BowLeven Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.66
BowLeven Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.66


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report