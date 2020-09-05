StoneCo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 12,223 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 90% compared to the average daily volume of 6,433 call options.

StoneCo stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.65 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 180.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 133.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in StoneCo by 22.1% during the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 1.5% during the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 51,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

