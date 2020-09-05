First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.20

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $60.20 and traded as high as $62.00. First Capital shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 2,161 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised First Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $209.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of -0.12.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCAP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,817 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Capital by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Capital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,041 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Capital by 110.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Capital by 47.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders

