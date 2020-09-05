TELUS (TSE:T) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.37

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.37 and traded as high as $24.28. TELUS shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 2,442,395 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.94.

Get TELUS alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion and a PE ratio of 20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.37.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.3499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Company Profile (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.