BowLeven (LON:BLVN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.66

BowLeven PLC (LON:BLVN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.66 and traded as high as $4.00. BowLeven shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 218,873 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $13.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.66.

About BowLeven (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company has strategic equity interests in two permits in Cameroon, including the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers; and the onshore Bomono permit covering an area of 2,328 square kilometers.

