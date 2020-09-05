Royal Bank of Canada Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $400.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.42.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $346.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.57. The company has a market cap of $158.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $363.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,889 shares of company stock worth $8,968,019 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.