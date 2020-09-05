Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VERI. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of VERI opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. Veritone has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $19.67.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritone news, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 14,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $198,823.35. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 212,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,924.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 501,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 200,145 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

