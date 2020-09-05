Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

VCTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

VCTR stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $69,407.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 44.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 800,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 247,470 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 780,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 45,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 31,793 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 72.2% during the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 202,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 176,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

