Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €120.00 by Nord/LB

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €120.00 ($141.18) target price from Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SIE. Independent Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. HSBC set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €128.29 ($150.93).

Siemens stock opened at €115.70 ($136.12) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €97.15. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

