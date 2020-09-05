Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Equitable (NYSE:EQH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Shares of EQH opened at $20.97 on Thursday. Equitable has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $27.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -349.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Equitable by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,938,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,353 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Equitable by 1,476.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,716,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,529 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Equitable by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,995,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,508 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Equitable by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,839,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,223 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equitable by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,837,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,064 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

