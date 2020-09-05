Capita (LON:CPI) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Capita (LON:CPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 242.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target (down previously from GBX 45 ($0.59)) on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 46 ($0.60) to GBX 41 ($0.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Capita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 74 ($0.97).

LON CPI opened at GBX 30.68 ($0.40) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.90. The stock has a market cap of $512.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.82. Capita has a 12-month low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 185.25 ($2.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

