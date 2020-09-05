Dart Group (LON:DTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Dart Group (LON:DTG)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

DTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dart Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dart Group in a research note on Monday, May 25th.

Get Dart Group alerts:

Shares of LON:DTG opened at GBX 700 ($9.15) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 696.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 808.28. Dart Group has a 1 year low of GBX 182.50 ($2.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,950 ($25.48).

In other Dart Group news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 254,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.79), for a total transaction of £1,903,965.49 ($2,487,868.14). Also, insider Stephen Heapy sold 11,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total value of £86,238.81 ($112,686.28).

Dart Group Company Profile

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.