NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

NEXT (LON:NXT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 35.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NXT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,500 ($71.87) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NEXT to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,900 ($77.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,310.14 ($69.39).

LON:NXT opened at GBX 5,698 ($74.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,358 ($96.15). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,647.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,123.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.15.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

