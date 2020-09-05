NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NEXT (LON:NXT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 35.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NXT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,500 ($71.87) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NEXT to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,900 ($77.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,310.14 ($69.39).

LON:NXT opened at GBX 5,698 ($74.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,358 ($96.15). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,647.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,123.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.15.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Analyst Recommendations for NEXT (LON:NXT)

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Londonmetric Property Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $208.33
Londonmetric Property Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $208.33
StoneCo Sees Unusually High Options Volume
StoneCo Sees Unusually High Options Volume
First Capital Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.20
First Capital Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.20
TELUS Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.37
TELUS Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.37
TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.35
TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.35
BowLeven Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.66
BowLeven Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.66


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report