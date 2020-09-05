Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for MPAC Group (LON:MPAC)

MPAC Group (LON:MPAC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

LON MPAC opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 280.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 255.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 million and a P/E ratio of 9.56. MPAC Group has a 12-month low of GBX 161.50 ($2.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 377 ($4.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00.

MPAC Group Company Profile

Mpac Group plc provides packaging solutions and related support services and systems primarily to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage, and nicotine delivery sectors worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotics, and at-line instrumentation and testing solutions.

