Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for MPAC Group (LON:MPAC)

MPAC Group (LON:MPAC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
LON MPAC opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 280.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 255.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 million and a P/E ratio of 9.56. MPAC Group has a 12-month low of GBX 161.50 ($2.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 377 ($4.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00.
MPAC Group Company Profile
