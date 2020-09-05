NCC Group (LON:NCC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NCC. Peel Hunt upped their price target on NCC Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 248 ($3.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on NCC Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NCC Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 233.40 ($3.05).

Shares of NCC stock opened at GBX 186.40 ($2.44) on Thursday. NCC Group has a 12 month low of GBX 125.40 ($1.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 236 ($3.08). The firm has a market cap of $520.04 million and a PE ratio of 39.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

