CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMCX. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMC Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 284 ($3.71).

Get CMC Markets alerts:

LON:CMCX opened at GBX 335 ($4.38) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $968.54 million and a P/E ratio of 10.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 321.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 235.95. CMC Markets has a 1 year low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 375.50 ($4.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.