Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

LON:KNOS opened at GBX 1,038 ($13.56) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,040.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 808.68. Kainos Group has a 1-year low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,198 ($15.65).

In other news, insider Paul Gannon sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,107 ($14.46), for a total transaction of £1,439,100 ($1,880,439.04).

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Digital Platforms. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, principally for central, regional, and local government departments and agencies, as well as for commercial sector organizations.

