Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hawaiian Electric’s second-quarter 2020 earnings improved year over year while revenues declined. The company continues to make systematic investments in utility infrastructure development projects, primarily adding new generation facilities amid replacing aging infrastructure. For 2020, it plans to invest approximately $360 million in the utility. In Hawaii, the company is the largest provider of electricity. However, the company’s unfavorable financial ratio indicates that it might face difficulty in paying off its debt in time. A comparative analysis of its trailing 12-months P/E ratio reflects a gloomy picture. Moreover, Hawaii’s tourism industry suffered dramatically following the COVID-19 impacts, which in turn has been hurting the company’s sales. In the past year, its shares have underperformed the industry.”

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

HE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

NYSE HE opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.26.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $608.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,395,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at $334,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.