Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lovesac from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lovesac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 2.65. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $54.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 23.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 96,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

