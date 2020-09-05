H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) PT Lowered to $17.00

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HRB. Northcoast Research upgraded H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. H & R Block has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $601.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.03 million. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 871.04% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H & R Block will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA lifted its stake in H & R Block by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 732,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 79,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 286,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 23.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 520,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99,561 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in H & R Block during the first quarter worth about $1,646,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

