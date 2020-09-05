ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.60.

ASML opened at $367.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.42. ASML has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $402.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $167.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,232,000 after purchasing an additional 86,494 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,244,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,105,000 after purchasing an additional 158,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 145.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,959,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,364 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,304,972,000 after purchasing an additional 92,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ASML by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,778,000 after buying an additional 42,831 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

