Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $400.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $340.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $362.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $378.96. The firm has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.36 and its 200-day moving average is $288.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $30,915.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total value of $20,465,860.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,606 shares of company stock worth $246,329,809 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 75,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,805,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

