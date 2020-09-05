FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $242.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “We expect FedEx's first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, scheduled to be out on Sep 15, to benefit from the surge in e-commerce demand amid the current coronavirus-ravaged times. The company's performance in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have been aided by higher Ground revenues on residential delivery volume growth. To combat the coronavirus-related woes, FedEx undertook several cost-reduction initiatives. For fiscal 2021, capital expenditures are expected to be $4.9 billion, indicating a 17% decline from the year-ago reported figure. This, in turn, should aid the bottom line. However, shares of FedEx have underperformed its industry in a year’s time, mainly due to persistent weakness at the Express unit. Slowdown in global economy is affecting segmental revenues. Additionally, the pandemic is hurting commercial volumes.”
Several other research analysts also recently commented on FDX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $169.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.24.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Network boosted its holdings in FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
