JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $370.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Restoration Hardware from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restoration Hardware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.19.

Restoration Hardware stock opened at $316.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.13. Restoration Hardware has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $345.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.58.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.52 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 507.50% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

