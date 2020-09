JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $370.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Restoration Hardware from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restoration Hardware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.19.

Restoration Hardware stock opened at $316.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.13. Restoration Hardware has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $345.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.58.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.52 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 507.50% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, d├ęcor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

