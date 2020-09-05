Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) PT Raised to $66.00

Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

BF/B has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Brown-Forman from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BF/B opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.58.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

