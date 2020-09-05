CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CNO Financial’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Its cost-cutting initiatives for enhancing earnings profile looks impressive. Its expenses are expected to decline going forward backed by cost containment program. The company has invested significantly in technology to improve agent productivity as well as sales and advertising. CNO Financial engages in effective capital deployment measures, which should instill investor confidence in the stock. However, its high-debt levels lead to rise in interest expenses. Revenues are expected to get depleted due to the current uncertainty. Its earnings of 43 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30.3% but was down 10.4% year over year on account of weak annuity collected premiums and lower margin in life insurance products, partly offset by reduced costs.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

NYSE:CNO opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.35. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,518,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,639,000 after acquiring an additional 220,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,682,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,401,000 after acquiring an additional 94,830 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,673,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,243 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 297.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,657,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,134,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,842,000 after purchasing an additional 243,268 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

