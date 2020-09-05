Norbord (NYSE:OSB) PT Raised to $56.00

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from $49.50 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Norbord from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norbord from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

NYSE OSB opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. Norbord has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 279.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.59.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.76 million. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norbord will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Norbord during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 122.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Norbord in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Norbord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Norbord by 387.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

