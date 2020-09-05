Edward Jones Upgrades Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Buy

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

Shares of BA opened at $171.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -9.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

