Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) will announce sales of $20.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.13 million to $20.20 million. Green Plains Partners reported sales of $20.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full year sales of $80.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.91 million to $81.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $83.08 million, with estimates ranging from $80.70 million to $85.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Green Plains Partners.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.37% and a negative return on equity of 55.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 12.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the second quarter valued at $280,000. 19.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPP stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $172.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

