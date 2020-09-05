ValuEngine Downgrades Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) to Strong Sell

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Shares of AMKR opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.83. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $55,845.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,432.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 63,500 shares of company stock worth $939,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 24.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

