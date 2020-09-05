Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $846.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.37. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3,486.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after buying an additional 1,051,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,387,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,720,000 after buying an additional 569,734 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $5,862,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after buying an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

