Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $505.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.29.

FICO opened at $419.43 on Thursday. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $452.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $427.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.17.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total transaction of $12,197,674.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,433,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 18,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.29, for a total value of $8,206,593.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,780,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,294 shares of company stock valued at $28,631,993. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

