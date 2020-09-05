Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Buy

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $492,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $50,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,699.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,566,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,538,000 after buying an additional 5,525,232 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,069,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,008,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,935 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,891,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,440,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

