Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.75 price objective on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of EFOI stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $29.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.05.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 91.13%. Analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

