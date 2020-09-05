Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $63.99 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $2,173,113.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,815,739.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $144,186.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,613 shares of company stock worth $3,364,750. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

