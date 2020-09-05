Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a market cap of $397.58 million, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.38. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $27.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.69 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Conn’s will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Conn’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 403,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Conn’s by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 441,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Conn’s by 660.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 563,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Conn’s by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 174,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 239,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

