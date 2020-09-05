Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) to Buy

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

CPK has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $81.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.97. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $101.29.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

