Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Hold

Sep 5th, 2020

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. Check Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

