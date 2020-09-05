Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Legend Biotech is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need."

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $28.38.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legend Biotech

