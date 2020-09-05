Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

BZUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, 86 Research started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.58.

BZUN stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. Baozun has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $50.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. Baozun had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Baozun by 95.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Baozun by 96.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Baozun during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baozun during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Baozun during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

