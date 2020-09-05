Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) to Buy

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

YTEN has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, August 13th. National Securities raised Yield10 Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of YTEN opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.55. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $33.58.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.38. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

