Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Buy

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

ACRS stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.35. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 1,827.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

