National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

National Grid (NYSE:NGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. National Grid has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Grid by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of National Grid by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 4.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.