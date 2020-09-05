National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

National Grid (NYSE:NGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.
Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. National Grid has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.
