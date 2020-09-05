Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on PSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.
PSO stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of -0.03. Pearson has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
About Pearson
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
