Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

PSO stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of -0.03. Pearson has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

