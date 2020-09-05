Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) PT Raised to GBX 175

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JSG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of LON:JSG opened at GBX 109.20 ($1.43) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.64. Johnson Service Group has a 12-month low of GBX 76.50 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.95. The stock has a market cap of $484.82 million and a PE ratio of 13.45.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

