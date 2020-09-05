Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IHG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,080 ($53.31) to GBX 4,050 ($52.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,913.08 ($51.13).

Intercontinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 4,427 ($57.85) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,999.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,803.05. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,161 ($28.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,297 ($69.21).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

